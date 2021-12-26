Woman dies in car crash with SEPTA bus, police say

article

A woman has died after her vehicle crashed into a SEPTA bus Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8:23 a.m. on the 7500 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police say the woman, who was driving a black BMW sedan, was driving when she struck the rear of a SEPTA bus.

She was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 10:42 a.m.

A passenger on board and the driver of the SEPTA bus were taken to Lankenau Medical Center as well and both were placed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

