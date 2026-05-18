Woman dragged to ground by purse snatcher while waiting for bus in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for an purse-snatcher seen dragging a woman as she waited for the bus in Philadelphia. The disturbing incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward.



Shocking video shared by police shows a woman dragged to the ground by a pure snatcher while waiting for the bus in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the disturbing mugging happened in February on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Video shows the victim walking near a bus stop when she's suddenly attacked by a man standing nearby.

The victim fights back when the suspect attempts to take her bag, and is dragged to the ground as the male runs off. Police say he was last seen that night on Disston Street.

Taken in the mugging was the victim's wallet, cell phone, keys, and ID cards.

What you can do:

Three months after the brutal purse-snatching, police are asking the public's help to identify the suspect.

He's described as a 6" Black male with a beard between 30–40-years-old and about 210 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a blue/green striped shirt, blue jeans, and boots at the time of the robbery.

There is a $2k reward being offered for the arrest and conviction of the suspect.