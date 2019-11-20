Woman, elderly parents found dead inside Montgomery County home
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are investigating after they say a woman and her elderly parents were found dead inside their Montgomery County home on Monday.
Police responded to the 100 block of Erdenheim Road just before 8 p.m. Monday for a requested wellness check.
When officers entered the home, they discovered 27-year-old Julia McIntyre and her 71-year-old parents, Robert and Sheila. All were deceased.
"This appears to be a family tragedy," District Attorney Kevin Steele and Springfield Township Police Chief Michael Pitkow said in a joint statement.
Investigators said the daughter's fatal wound appeared to be self-inflicted, though autopsy results are pending.
No further information has been released at this time.
