Woman fatally shot in Center City; 1 person in custody: police

Published  September 5, 2025 8:11pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a fatal shooting occurred in Center City Friday night. 

What we know:

At around 5:49 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street. 

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot. 

She was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. 

Police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.

