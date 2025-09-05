Woman fatally shot in Center City; 1 person in custody: police

article

An investigation is underway after police say a fatal shooting occurred in Center City Friday night.

What we know:

At around 5:49 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot.

She was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

Police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.