Woman fatally shot in Center City; 1 person in custody: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a fatal shooting occurred in Center City Friday night.
What we know:
At around 5:49 p.m., police responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot.
She was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.
Police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting.
This investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.