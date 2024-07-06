Woman fatally struck by 2 vehicles, including SEPTA bus on Philly street

article

Tragedy on a Wissinoming street as a woman walking was hit and killed by two vehicles, including a SEPTA bus.

The tragic circumstances unfolded near Frankford Avenue and Comly Street early Saturday morning, around 3:45, authorities said.

A 66-year-old woman was walking southbound when she was hit by an SUV. The force of the blow sent her into the air and into oncoming traffic, officials with Philadelphia’s Accident Investigation Division said.

At that point, a SEPTA bus hit the woman. She died at the scene.

Both the drivers of the SUV and the SEPTA bus remained on location after the crash.

A full investigation with AID is underway.