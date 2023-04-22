Body of woman found under rubble days after large house fire in Eastwick, police say

article

A group of workers made a devastating discovery at a construction site in Philadelphia's Eastwick neighborhood Saturday morning, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

Police say a woman was found on the 7600 block of Este Avenue around 10:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

The woman was found under the rubble of a demolished multi-story dwelling. Her identity and cause of death have yet to be released.

Police believe her death is in connection to a large fire at the same house that left 11 people and two pets displaced on April 20.

No further details have been released as authorities say a suspicious death investigation is underway.