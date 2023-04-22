Man shot at least 8 times is killed on North Philadelphia street Friday night
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is dead after shots rang out in North Philadelphia just before the weekend begin.
Multiple shell casings riddled the 2500 block of North 17th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 27-year-old man was found after being shot at least eight times.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, and any possible suspects.