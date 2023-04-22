Man shot at least 8 times is killed on North Philadelphia street Friday night

A young man is dead after shots rang out in North Philadelphia just before the weekend begin.

Multiple shell casings riddled the 2500 block of North 17th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 27-year-old man was found after being shot at least eight times.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led to the shooting, and any possible suspects.