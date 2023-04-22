16-year-old shot in the face near SEPTA station in West Philadelphia, police say

Another teen boy became the victim of gun violence when police say a shooting erupted near a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia Friday night.

Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face near 52nd and Market streets around 10:30 p.m.

He was transported to Childrens's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in critical, but stable, condition.

No weapon have been recovered, and no arrests made.

Police say a motive is still unclear, and have no suspect description at this time.