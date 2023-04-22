'Police incident' sparks Saturday morning investigation in Cheltenham Township, officials say
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after what officials are calling a "police incident" in Cheltenham Township.
Officers with the Cheltenham Township Police Departments responded to the 500 block of Bridle Road Saturday morning.
They are investigating a "police incident" in the area, according to a post to the department's Facebook page.
No further details were given about the incident, but police say there is no danger to the public at this time.
Police say they will be in the area for several hours. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.