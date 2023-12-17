Expand / Collapse search
Woman found unresponsive, later dies following alleged gunfire exchange in West Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
4b98e44c-3e9a7c8b-2f7b5b95-police-lights-kmsp-1.jpg article

(FOX TV Stations)

PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old woman died Saturday night after suffering gunshot wounds during an alleged gunfire exchange in West Philadelphia, police say. 

According to Philadelphia police, at 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a female shot on South 62nd Street. 

Upon arrival, police encountered a 33-year-old woman who told them she had engaged in gunfire with another woman at 62nd and Market Streets. 

While at the shooting scene, officers say they discovered an unresponsive 30-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds in her chest and back. 

She was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center via police where she was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m.

The shooter surrendered her gun at the scene and was taken to the Homicide Unit for further investigation, police say. 

An additional firearm was recovered at the scene. 

The motive is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing. 
 