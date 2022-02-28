Woman grazed in head by stray bullet while driving on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

Authorities say a woman was driving on one of Philadelphia's busiest streets Monday night when she was grazed in the back of the head by gunfire.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that officers found a 35-year-old woman pulled over of Roosevelt Boulevard around 7 p.m. with a graze wound to the back of the head.

She was rushed by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition, Small said.

The shooting victim told police she was driving on the southbound side of Roosevelt Boulevard near 5th Street when she heard a loud bang and noticed her head was bleeding. She then saw a bullet hole through the passenger's side window.

Investigators said they found a spent shell casing near the intersection of 5th Street where the victim said she was hit. It's unknown where the bullet originated, but Small told reporters that nearby cameras may provide clues.

"She's really lucky, but it's very unusual for someone to be driving their car on Roosevelt Boulevard and a bullet to come through the window," Small said. "Another inch and this could have been a fatal gunshot wound to her head, so we're really, really happy that she is OK."

