Police: Man shot, run over by U-Haul truck at East Falls gas station; woman in custody

A gas station shooting became even more violent after police say a man was run over by a U-Haul truck just moments after being struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened at a gas station on the 2900 block of West Abbottsford Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man found shot in both legs told police he was also run over by a U-Haul truck. He is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The truck was quickly located about a mile away, where police took a female driver into custody, and recovered a handgun from her.

Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Three vehicles were spotted at the gas station: the victim's vehicle, the U-haul truck and a third vehicle driven by a male suspect.

The man fired shots at the victim, who fell to the ground only to be run over by the U-Haul truck, according to authorities.

At least 15 shell casings were found at the scene, along with a semi-automatic weapon.

The motive is still known, and it is unclear if all three people knew each other prior to the shooting. Police are still looking for the male suspect, who fled the scene in his vehicle.