Officials: 2 children killed, 2 firefighters injured in Upper Darby rowhome fire

Firefighters in Upper Darby are responding to a fire at a residence in the town.

According to Delaware County dispatchers, the call for the fire came in just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the fire broke out at a residence on the 300 block of Margate Road and quickly rose to two alarms.

Officials say two children have died and their mother managed to escape the blaze by jumping out of a second-story window.

According to authorities, two firefighters were also injured in the fire.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira is on the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.