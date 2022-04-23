Woman, 19, shot in the back and killed in Frankford, officials say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a young woman, in Frankford.

Officials said police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of Bridge Street around 9:30 Saturday night.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Medics attempted to save her, but she died at the location.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace stated a person of interest is in custody, though the shooting is actively being investigated. No arrests have been made.