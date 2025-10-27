Woman injured in Newtown Twp. road rage shooting: police

The Brief A road rage incident in Newtown Township led to a shooting Monday evening. A woman was injured and is in stable condition. The suspect was quickly apprehended, and a firearm was recovered.



A road rage incident escalated into a shooting in Newtown Township Monday evening, leaving one woman injured.

Police respond to shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. near Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road.

A woman was shot in the wrist and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident at Washington Crossing Road and Stoopville Road.

Police recovered a firearm, which is being processed as part of the investigation.

Dig deeper:

The incident began as a road rage encounter between two vehicles traveling eastbound on Newtown Bypass.

Police say the situation turned violent as they continued south onto Woodbourne Road.

Police are actively investigating multiple scenes in the area, and they assure the public that there is no further danger.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Newtown Township Police at 215-579-1000 x 317.

What we don't know:

Details about the suspect and the charges they may face have not been released yet.