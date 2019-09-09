Woman killed after being shot while driving, crashing into East Germantown home

Police are investigating after a woman was shot while driving, then crashed into an East Germantown home overnight.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 600 block of East Price Street.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was not responsive when officers arrived, then realized she was suffering from a bullet wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.