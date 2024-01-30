Woman killed after several shots fired into West Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot to death inside a home in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood overnight.
The female victim was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to the head on the 3900 block of Melon Street around 1:30 a.m.
The woman, said to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man suffering gunshot wound drives to Wawa after incident in Delaware County: police
- Philadelphia police shooting: $10,000 reward offered for suspect accused of fleeing with gun
- Victim seeks justice ahead trial for West Caln Twp. police sergeant charged for firing into her moving car
Police say at least eight shots were fired right outside the home, with several bullets going through the window.
No motive is known at this time, and it is unclear if the woman was the intended target.
Two men in the area were taken into police headquarters as personal witness, according to police.