Serial thief stealing carts of Gatorade, Snapple and Red Bull in Bucks County: police

The Brief Police are looking for a serial grocery thief in Bucks County. He has been caught on surveillance video walking out of grocery stores with carts of stolen items. Gatorade, Snapple and Red Bull appear to be his products of choice.



Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say has been repeatedly targeting grocery stores around Lower Southampton Township.

What we know:

The suspected serial grocery thief was spotted on surveillance at the Acme on East Street Road in Feasterville on May 2.

Police say he walks out with shopping carts full of stolen goods, finds a secluded area to put the items in reusable bags, then flees on foot.

His products of choice appear to be Gatorade, Snapple and Red Bull in bulk, according to authorities.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect, or see him in the area, police are asking you to contact them.