Serial thief stealing carts of Gatorade, Snapple and Red Bull in Bucks County: police
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say has been repeatedly targeting grocery stores around Lower Southampton Township.
What we know:
The suspected serial grocery thief was spotted on surveillance at the Acme on East Street Road in Feasterville on May 2.
Police say he walks out with shopping carts full of stolen goods, finds a secluded area to put the items in reusable bags, then flees on foot.
His products of choice appear to be Gatorade, Snapple and Red Bull in bulk, according to authorities.
What you can do:
If you recognize the suspect, or see him in the area, police are asking you to contact them.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Lower Southampton Township Police Department.