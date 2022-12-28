Woman killed inside car after she was struck by stolen vehicle in Mantua; driver sought, police say

article

A 78-year-old woman was killed after the driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into her car in Mantua.

Officials said the incident started around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

A person driving a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee struck five other parked vehicles nearby before hitting the woman’s car, while she was sitting inside.

Medics rushed the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died a short time later.

According to authorities, the driver of the stolen Cherokee took off on foot in an unknown direction after hitting the woman. The vehicle was recovered. Police are searching for the suspect.