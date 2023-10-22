Woman rescued after 3-alarm fire engulfs row of home in Allentown: officials

article

Residents awoke to terrifying scenes early Sunday morning as a massive blaze erupted in one Allentown neighborhood.

Fire officials say the fire started around 6:30 a.m on the 900 block of North Penn Street.

Flames spread to three homes, however, four additional homes were also damaged by smoke.

One woman was rescued from one of the homes, according to officials, who say a child was found safe outside after being reported missing.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.