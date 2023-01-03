Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m.
She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was taken to the hospital by a family member, where she was placed in critical condition.
Detectives on the scene told FOX 29 that the victim's son was outside the apartment when shots rang out.
A young girl was also seen taken from the victim's apartment, and reportedly handed off to relatives.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered, but police say the vehicle that transported her to the hospital is being held.