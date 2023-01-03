Police: Man critical after being shot, carjacked just feet from his front door in West Philadelphia

article

Monday night took a terrifying turn for a man in West Philadelphia after police say he was ambushed by a shooter outside his family home.

The 23-year-old man was found lying on the 5400 block of Spring Street when police responded around 11:30 p.m.

He was shot multiple times in the arm and legs, and bleeding heavily. He is said to be in critical condition, and was undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Police say the man was walking to his car, which was parked outside his home, when he was shot at least four times.

The victim's black Dodge Charger Hellcat with red stripes was seen fleeing the scene as witnesses told police he was left lying on the street.

Shots were fired just a "few feet from the front door of the house where he lives with his family," Philadelphia Police Chief Small told reporters.

Four shell casing were found on the street near where the victim was found, which police say indicates the shooter walked right up and shot him.

The incident, which police say appears to be a shooting, robbery and carjacking, is under investigation. Surveillance footage in the area is currently being looked at for further evidence.