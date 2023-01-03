Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

However, police say the incident began two blocks south at Hunting Park when a single shot struck a rear window and fatally hit the passenger.

A witness told police the victim's car then reversed, crossed over several lanes, struck two traffic poles and eventually stopped in the center median.

MORE HEADLINES:

The car was registered to a 33-year-old New Jersey driver, who police say was found with cuts on his hands from forcing his way out of the crashed car.

Police say he will be questioned, but his relationship to the victim is unknown at this time.

It is also unclear if the passenger or vehicle was the intended target, or if the victim was struck by stray gunfire.

A witness told police several shots were fired, but only one spent shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.