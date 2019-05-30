Woman shares terrifying story, photos after being beaten for 8 hours allegedly by Dominican Republic resort employee

A Delaware woman is sharing her story about being beaten for eight hours allegedly by a hotel employee when she visited a resort in the Dominican Republic in an effort to keep other women safe.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley said she, her husband and another couple went on a vacation in late January and stayed at the Majestic Elegance, an all-inclusive resort in Punta Cana. In a Facebook post, she recounted being beaten by a man wearing the hotel’s uniform with the logo on it for hours in a basement before he left her for dead.

“Now that I’ve had some time to heal, it’s time to tell my story in the hopes that women will be more aware, and hopefully prevent what happened to me,” she said.

On the second night at the resort, the couples attended a theater show and then went back to their rooms around 10:30 p.m.

Lawrence-Daley said she became hungry and tried calling for room service, but received a message that the kitchen was no longer serving. She told her husband she would be back in five minutes and headed down to the lounge area in her building.

In her post, she said she chose to bypass the lounge and decided to go for the lounge in a building next to hers so she could get photos of the moon on the ocean water since the beach was nearby. But she never made it to the beach.

As she was walking through the area between buildings, she noticed the hallway was empty and “eerily quiet.” Then Lawrence-Daley heard heavy footsteps and was “immediately immobilized” after being hit from behind.

“His arms wrapped around me and he started pulling me immediately into an unlocked maintenance room,” she said. “I’m not going to go into the gory details of everything, however, please know that I fought with everything I had at that moment.”

For the next eight hours, Lawrence-Daley said she was choked multiple times until she was unconscious, drug down concrete stairs into an underground waste water area, kicked in the head, beaten with a club and then choked one last time “for the kill.” She said she doesn’t know if the man did anything to her body while she was unconscious.

But after the man assumed he’d killed her, he disposed of her body in what she called a hole.

After she was found, she spent five days at an offsite hospital, where she underwent surgery for multiple injuries. Lawrence-Daley said she still suffers from several issues, including nerve damage, and that she has to deal with the medical expenses.

“Majestic Elegance claims no responsibility for the attack since I couldn’t identify the attacker,” she said. “Majestic Elegance didn’t offer to reimburse us for our vacation, let alone my current medical bills. Litigation went nowhere. Stories are being squashed.”

She said police found evidence of a blood-smeared mop handle and a maintenance hat in the area where she was located, but the investigation did not go any further.

When she went missing, she said her husband and friends went to the hotel’s front desk three times before security agreed to search for her and that it only involved using quads to look for her on the beach.

“This man thought he killed me, but he failed. He is still out there, a predator, waiting for his next victim. Only the next woman may not be so fortunate. Please, please do not walk alone. These attacks are happening too frequently and the criminals are not being prosecuted even though evidence is found,” she said.

Fox News attempted to contact the resort for comment, but had not heard back.