Woman shot 10 times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A woman has been hospitalized after she was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. with police officers responding to the 2200 block of North Colorado Street for report of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they located a scene where they found 9mm shell casings and a live round. They also found a gray colored Honda Civic with a bullet hole in the front windshield and a bullet hole in the rear windshield.

Police later received information that a 28-year-old female victim had arrived at the Temple University Hospital. She was suffering from ten gunshot wounds to both legs, back, and shoulder. Her condition is not known at this time.

While a weapon was recovered, no arrest has been made. The suspect is possibly a 26-year-old man, according to police.

An investigation remains active with the Central Detectives Division.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter