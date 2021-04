Police in Philadelphia are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Frankford section of the city.

Police say a woman was shot in the head and killed at an apartment around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on the 1500 block of Overington Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

