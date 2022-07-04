Woman shot, killed overnight in Kensington, police say

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Kensington.

According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 600 block of E Indiana Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say a woman was shot twice and killed.

No additional details have been released by authorities and police have not said if any suspects are in custody.

Identification of the victim is still pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.