Woman shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday morning
PHILADELPHIA - A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Southwest Philadelphia, and police are actively investigating the incident.
Police investigation at 68th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia 12th Police District responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. at 68th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.
The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation with Homicide Detectives to uncover more details about the shooting.
Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Detectives. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the tip line.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department was used in this article.