Woman shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday morning

The Brief A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident. Police urge anyone with information to come forward.



A woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Southwest Philadelphia, and police are actively investigating the incident.

Police investigation at 68th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia 12th Police District responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. at 68th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard. The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:43 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation with Homicide Detectives to uncover more details about the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Homicide Detectives. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the tip line.