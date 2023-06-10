Woman shot trying to intervene in armed fight between teen, man in New Castle: police

Three people, including a teen boy, ended up in the hospital after a fight erupted into a shooting inside an apartment in New Castle County Friday night.

Police say the domestic-related shooting happened at the Cynwyd Club Apartment Complex on Cynwyd Club Drive.

A fight involving weapons broke out between a 14-year-old boy and 41-year-old man, when police say a 40-year-old woman confronted the man with a baseball bat.

The man then shot the woman, who was found with a gunshot to the torse and a head contusion, according to authorities.

Both the woman and teen fled the scene and call 911.

All three were treated at a local hospital. The woman and teen were released, while the man, identified as Michael Ruduszewski, was taken into custody.

He is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, child abuse and weapons charges.