Bucks County mayor facing charges in April hit-and-run crash, officials say

The mayor of Morrisville, Bucks County, has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured. Morrisville residents are stunned to learn the mayor, Brud Anderson, is facing criminal charges.

Officials say Morrisville Borough police officers arrived at the scene near North Delmorr and East Trenton Avenue on the afternoon of April 13, where they found a gray Chevrolet Equinox that was involved in a crash, but say no other car was present.

The woman driving that car told police she was hit at the intersection by a black Ford Sport Trac attempting to make a left on East Trenton Ave. Officials allege the Ford reversed and sped away after hitting the woman in the Chevrolet, never stopping to render aid, exchange information or wait for police.

The District Attorney’s office says the woman’s airbags deployed and she suffered several injuries and bruising to her body.

Investigators say the crash was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and PennDOT revealed the Ford in question was registered to a Brud Charles Anderson, the mayor of Morrisville.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira stopped by Mayor Anderson’s home Friday evening to hear his side of the story, but there was no answer after Ferreira knocked several times.

FOX 29 obtained a copy of the criminal complaint filed by the Bucks County DA’s office. It lists several charges, including misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury.

Residents voiced varying opinions regarding the incident.

"We all make mistakes. We all do things sometimes that could get out of hand," Frederick Donaldson stated. "I’m not gonna hold him on being human. I’m gonna hold him on the things and actions he does for the community."

Amanda Donaldson explained, "I feel bad for the lady because nobody us gonna do anything about it and he’s gonna get away with it, because he’s rich and in a position of power."

Mayor Brud Anderson is charged with Misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.