Man shot dead visiting mother of his child as argument turns dead in Holmesburg, police say

What began as an argument, quickly escalated into a deadly shooting and barricade situation in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section early Saturday morning.

Police say a 48-year-old man was visiting the mother of his child when he got into an argument with the mother's nephew and a friend of the nephew - both approximately 18 years old.

All three men went outside, where the friend shot the victim in the chest, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

One of the suspects then proceeded to declare a barricade on the 4400 block of Oakmont Road.

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody, but police say they are looking for two suspects.

No weapon was recovered, but one shell casing was recovered at the scene.