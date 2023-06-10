House shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another in custody in Northeast Philadelphia: police

article

A young woman is dead after at least one shot was fired inside a Northeast Philadelphia home early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a 24-year-old shot in the chest when they responded to a house on the 2400 block of Welsh Road shortly after 1 a.m.

She succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital a couple of hours later.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 36-year-old woman who stayed on the scene was taken into custody, according to authorities. One gun was also recovered.

It is unclear what led to the shootings, and if the women knew each other. An investigation is underway.