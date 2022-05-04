Woman stabbed in broad daylight while jogging in Center City, police say

Authorities say a jogger is expected to be okay after she was stabbed in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Center City.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim was stabbed in the left thigh while jogging on the 800 block of South Broad Street around 4:30 p.m.

The victim walked into a fire station roughly a block from where she was stabbed, police said.

She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the stabbing, and they did not share a motive or description of the suspect.