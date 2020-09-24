Woman stable after argument leads to shooting at Chinese food restaurant in Hunting Park

article

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot twice in the stomach following an altercation at a Chinese food restaurant Wednesday night in Hunting Park.

Police say a woman and another person were inside a Chinese food eatery on the 800 block of Butler Street just after 11:30 p.m. An argument reportedly erupted between the 24-year-old victim and another woman inside the restaurant.

According to police, a man arrived at the restaurant shortly after the unidentified woman made a phone call. Police say the man shot the female victim two times on the right side of the stomach and fled the restaurant with the woman.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police have not said what the argument was about that lead to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

