Woman struck by vehicle, killed on Camden County roadway: officials

article

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Camden County.

The scene unfolded at the intersection of Old Black Horse Pike and Landing Road, in Gloucester Township, just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

The woman was hit by a vehicle and was unconscious, with head injuries, when first responders arrived at the location, but she died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after it happened and remained on location. That driver did not suffer any injuries.

Officials did not release any additional information regarding the victim.

Authorities closed that area of Old Black Horse Pike while they conducted an investigation. The roadway is back open.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is urged to contact Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560. Additionally, anonymous tips can be sent with a text message to Gloucester Township Police, texting the keyword "TIP GLOTWPPD" and the message to 888777. Or, tips can be submitted at the anonymous tip page.