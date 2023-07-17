Woman wanted for attacking another woman getting nails done in Bucks County: police
BENSALEM, Pa. - A relaxing day at the nail salon took a violent turn when police say one woman punched another woman multiple times over the weekend.
The incident began when both women got in a verbal argument inside Hollywood Nails on Street Road in Bensalem.
Police say the argument ended with one woman throwing several punches at the other, hitting her head and neck.
The suspect left the salon in a back sedan, possibly a BMW, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.