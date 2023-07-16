Pedestrians hit after car runs red light in fatal 4-vehicle crash at Philly intersection: police

Police say a 21-year-old man sped through a red light causing a multi-vehicle crash that ended with a woman being killed, and juvenile critically injured Saturday night.

The deadly crash began when a speeding Mercedes-Benz ran a red light, and hit a Hyundai at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street, according to authorities.

Two other cars stopped at the red light were hit when the force of the first crash thrust the Hyundai forward, causing a "Domino effect."

The Hyundai then plowed into the sidewalk, where police say it hit two pedestrians.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 32-year-old Florida woman, identified as Kelly Ann Carter Herman, was pronounced dead at the scene; while a juvenile male was transported to St. Christopher's in critical condition.

The 43-year-old male driver of the Hyundai is said to be critical, but stable at a local hospital. The drivers of the other struck vehicles, a 40-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

Charges are pending for the Mercedes-Benz driver, who also suffered minor injuries, police say.