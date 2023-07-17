Schuylkill River boat crash: BUI driver charged after 2 babies, 4 others injured, DA says

Nine people, including two infants, were on board when a boat crashed in the Schuylkill River over the weekend, and now officials are holding the driver responsible.

Parminder Singh, 29, is charged with boating under the influence, assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

Officials say Singh was under the influence when he crashed the boat into the substructure of the 34th Street Bridge Saturday night.

An 11-month-old and 1-year-old were among those injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Both were transported to local hospitals, where the 11-month-old was treated for a nose bleed.

Four other passengers, ages 23-31, sustained injuries ranging from head and back injuries to extremities. The two remaining passengers didn't report any injuries.