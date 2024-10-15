Woman in wheelchair stabbed by fleeing bicyclist in Center City: police
PHILADELPHIA - A stabbing in Center City has left a woman in critical condition as police search for the suspect.
The 67-year-old victim was in a wheelchair when she was stabbed twice by a man at 11th and Market streets just before 5 p.m. Monday.
The suspect fled on a bicycle moments later, according to authorities.
Police say the woman may know the suspect, and that the stabbing possibly stemmed from an argument.
She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.