Woman in wheelchair stabbed by fleeing bicyclist in Center City: police

A stabbing in Center City has left a woman in critical condition as police search for the suspect.

The 67-year-old victim was in a wheelchair when she was stabbed twice by a man at 11th and Market streets just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The suspect fled on a bicycle moments later, according to authorities.

Police say the woman may know the suspect, and that the stabbing possibly stemmed from an argument.

She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.