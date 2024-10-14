8 hospitalized after carjacking, shooting ends with multi-vehicle crash in Philly neighborhood

A series of violent events in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section led to eight people being rushed to the hospital late Sunday night.

The chaos began when police say a man and woman were shot during an attempted carjacking around 11:30 p.m.

While trying to drive to the hospital, the man crashed into two other vehicles on the 6100 block of Ditman Street.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say three people were inside each vehicle at the time of the crash.

Eight people in total were transported to a local hospital, ranging in condition from stable to critical.

No arrests have been made in connection to the attempted carjacking-turned-shooting.