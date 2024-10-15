Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Strawberry Mansion street

Philadelphia police are looking for answers after a wheelchair-bound victim was struck and killed by a vehicle they say left her for dead.

The woman, currently identified as Jane Doe, was found on the 2200 block of Reservoir Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

She suffered fatal injuries to her head and body after being thrown by a fleeing vehicle.

Police say the woman was in a wheelchair, which was found shattered to pieces nearby.

Several broken car parts were also found near her body.

A description of the striking vehicle is unknown at this time, but police say they are surveying area cameras for evidence.