Woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run on Strawberry Mansion street
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for answers after a wheelchair-bound victim was struck and killed by a vehicle they say left her for dead.
The woman, currently identified as Jane Doe, was found on the 2200 block of Reservoir Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
She suffered fatal injuries to her head and body after being thrown by a fleeing vehicle.
MORE HEADLINES:
- River Line train operator killed, several hurt after striking tree in Burlington County
- 12-year-old killed by falling tree limb in Lawrence Township: police
- 2 suspects sought for triple stabbing in Center City
Police say the woman was in a wheelchair, which was found shattered to pieces nearby.
Several broken car parts were also found near her body.
A description of the striking vehicle is unknown at this time, but police say they are surveying area cameras for evidence.