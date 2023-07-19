Lottery players hit store in Cherry Hill hoping for a winning $1B Powerball ticket

"Can I have 10? 10 on each. 10 on Powerball and 10 on Mega," said a man to the cashier. A constant exchange of cash for tickets inside a Cherry Hill 7-Eleven on West Chapel Avenue.

"I will never have to play the lottery again if I win," said another man as he walked out of the store with tickets in hand. That’s likely what many people are thinking about the now $1B Powerball jackpot.

"I wanted five Mega cash. Five Powerball cash," said a customer to the cashier. Wednesday evening, some people first checked old tickets for any winnings they could use toward the night’s drawing.

"I won’t get rid of them. They’re my constant lottery. They’re my winners one day," said Lucee Pacheco. She says two out of the bunch were a little lucky with small winnings.

"Something’s better than nothing," she said. But her biggest good luck charm she hopes is her brother who she says is looking down on her from heaven.

"Unfortunately, I lost my brother about a year now. My only brother. He had some tickets laying on his dresser, so I decided to take those tickets and keep playing them," she said.

Jane Koller stood in line making plans for her dogs and a homeless shelter if she wins.

"So that they can help me take care of my dogs. And I’d give them a place to get clean, bathe, the whole nine yards, feed and have them sleep there," she explained. Koller has big plans, but she wasn't exactly giving big win energy.

"I try and be positive about this, but every ticket I’ve bought, I haven’t won," she said.

Mike Wroten was standing behind her in line. "I’m the opposite. I always think I’m going to win. I’m just a positive person in life. I’m going to take a chance. If I come in here, might as well take a chance. Things happen," he said.

Pacheco hopes a billion dollars will happen for her and that a kind deed will literally pay off.

"My husband was like, ‘Honey, on your way home, can you please stop and get me my tickets?’ And being the good wife, you know, if he wins, I win," she said.

People were also getting ready in advance for Mega Millions. That drawing is tomorrow night for $720M.