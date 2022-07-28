Women swipe nearly $2k worth of wigs from Camden County beauty shop, police say

article

Police in Camden County are searching for three women who they say stole nearly $2k in wigs from a local beauty shop.

The Gloucester Township Police Department shared a surveillance video of the three women inside Coco Beauty Supply on Berlin-Cross Keys Road on July 20.

According to police, the suspects went to the back of the store and tried on wigs for several minutes.

The women then stuffed nearly $2k worth of wigs underneath their shirts and left without paying, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department.