Women's History Month: Marian Anderson Historical Residence Museum reopens

The Brief Five years after a burst pipe destroyed much of the late singer Marian Anderson's former Philadelphia home, her home has been restored and reopened. The museum highlights the life of Philadelphia opera legend Marian Anderson.



Five years ago, a burst pipe soaked much of the late singer Marian Anderson's former Philadelphia home.

Costs to repair the water damage were estimated at $500,000.

A grand reopening to the museum dedicated to her artistic and civil rights legacy took place Saturday.

What we know:

The Marian Anderson Historical Residence Museum is back open after being closed for nearly five years.



The museum highlights the life of Philadelphia opera legend Marian Anderson.

The backstory:

Back in 2020 a flood destroyed the historic home on South Martin Street in South Philadelphia.

Gowns, sheets of music and newspaper clippings were damaged in the flood and some artifacts were too far gone to be recovered. As far as the structure itself, the needed repairs were extensive for the rowhome building on Martin Street in the Graduate Hospital section of the city.

What they're saying:

"To reopen in such a beautiful way, the first weekend of Women’s History Month, just two days ago from Marian Anderson’s birthday, we are here, her home is here," says Jillian Patricia Pirtle, the CEO of Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society.

Local and state officials provided nearly $1 million to help with the renovations.

"I said, ‘Well we can invest in the Swedish museum down in Packer Park, we can invest in the Betsy Ross House with our city budget, then surely we can invest in the Marian Anderson Historical Museum, right’," says Kenyatta Johnson, the Philadelphia City Council President.

On the reopening day, many came out in support of the museum and its mission to continue showcasing the life and legacy of Anderson.

Joanna Dunlap, of West Virginia, says, "There has been lots and lots of unknown people that have participated in restoring this place and it’s phenomenal to see the community support, it’s really outstanding."

Big picture view:

Visit the National Marian Anderson Museum website for more information.