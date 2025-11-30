The Brief A 12-year-old girl was rescued by authorities after they received reports of a child trapped after a cave-in. According to officials, they were called out to the Spring Creek Trail near the end of Pruitt Road on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were able to shore up the area and dug the 12-year-old girl out.



What we know:

According to officials, they were called out to the Spring Creek Trail near the end of Pruitt Road on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the South Montgomery County Fire Department, medics, and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were directed to a sandbar on the west bank of Panther Creek, just south of the pedestrian bridge.

Officials stated a 12-year-old girl had been trapped after a large hole she was digging in the sand collapsed.

When crews arrived, they found the 12-year-old girl with just her face and head showing.

Firefighters were able to shore up the area and dug the 12-year-old girl out.

The 12-year-old was released to her parents following an evaluation.