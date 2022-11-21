For decades, many have traveled to malls to meet Santa Claus before Christmas, but one mall has a unique holiday visitor – a talking Christmas tree.

Woody is a towering, ornament-covered tree with a giant, rosy-cheeked face that — of course — talks. His eyes and mouth can open and shut.

MORE: Most hated Thanksgiving foods: Cranberry sauce, turkey top survey

The Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, is his home for the holidays. Woody made his return on Nov. 19.

Footage shared by local MP Darren Fisher shows a crowd at the mall shouting "wake up Woody". On the crowd’s third attempt, Woody’s large, cartoonish eyes open to cheers from the audience.

According to Canadian publication Saltwire, Woody returned to the mall in 2021 after a 15-year hiatus. Photos shared by Saltwire show Woody has had a facelift since he went into hibernation a decade and a half ago.

MORE: Thanksgiving 2022: What’s closed, what’s open and where to dine

The tree’s return last year was met with both joy and terror, with some social media users describing the display as a "Christmas nightmare" or "creepy". Others expressed a fondness for him after meeting him in their childhood.

Woody will be at the mall seven days a week from now through Dec. 23.

This story was reported from Houston, Texas. Storyful contributed to this report.