Work continues on collapsed stretch of I-95 with 2-week deadline set by governor

Work continued Monday on the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia under the two-week deadline for reopening set by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

"We are getting it done here in Philly," Gov. Shapiro said at a briefing at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included President Joe Biden and members of Congress.

Large gray blocks of recycled glass chunks that will form the new base of I-95 at Cottman Avenue were seen on Monday, days after PennDOT shared an artist rendering of what the fix will look like.

Retaining walls, which officials call "baskets," were built over the weekend to hold the recycled glass chunks. Mike Carroll, head of PennDOT, says he's confident in their plan for the six lane highway.

"We are mobilizing the equipment necessary and getting supplies delivered to construct the new roadway to sit atop the recycled glass aggregate," Carroll told FOX 29.

Biden outlined the substantial initial federal commitment and longer term support for a permanent fix for the vital roadway. "I know how important this stretch of highway is" to Philadelphia and the Northeast Corridor, he said. "Over 150,000 vehicles travel on it every day, including 14,000 trucks. … It’s critical to our economy and it's critical to our quality of life.’’

Carroll said Monday that more "baskets" must be built, stone laid, three layers of asphalt poured, and safety barriers erected before the roadway can reopen. The all-in cost to complete the project, according to PennDOT, totals $25M.

Meanwhile, business owners and motorists nearest to the collapse are eager to have the roadway reopened.

"It’s like a disaster," said Waseem Khokhai who owns a nearby auto repair shop. "All the roads are blocked there’s too much traffic even if I want to cross the street, I have to wait 20 minutes and the customers can’t get here."