Worker dies after being struck by steamroller in Bensalem

A Bensalem worker has died after police say he was fatally struck in an industrial accident Tuesday.

The incident occured just after 10 a.m. at Foley Inc. on Galloway Road.

Police said the 37-year-old employee was working on an asphalt milling machine when he was struck by a steamroller operated by another employee. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said there does not appear to be anything criminal regarding the incident.