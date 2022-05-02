Worker dies in fall at Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

At 10:32 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Fire Department EMT's responded to a call at Gillian's Wonderland Pier for reports of a welder who had fallen from a lift at the park.

Authorities say Robert W. Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove, N.J., was transported to Shore Medical Center where he died of his injuries. Sanger was an employee of Cargo Tech International of Swedesboro, N.J.

The fall remains under investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.