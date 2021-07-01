World UFO Day: Are we alone in the universe? Free Tubi content may answer that question

Everyone has been buzzing about UFOs ever since the release of a highly anticipated Pentagon report earlier this month detailing everything the U.S. government knows about the dozens of unexplained sightings that have left many wondering, are we actually alone in the universe?

Just in time for World UFO Day on July 2, Congress last year required the creation of the report delivered last week. While its lack of conclusions has already been made public, the report still represents a milestone in the study of the issue.

U.S. officials who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity said there were "no clear indications" that the sightings could be linked to alien life. There is also no definitive linkage of sightings to potentially unknown technology of an adversary like Russia or China.

"It’s clear that we need to improve our capacity to further analyze remaining UAP observations, even as we accept that there are some limits to our capacity to characterize and understand some of the observations that we have," one official said.

FOX TV Stations’ Stephanie Weaver sat down with TMZ’s Harvey Levin to discuss a one-hour TMZ special on UFOs which aired on June 29.

The special took a deep dive into the type of technology seen in some videos coming from the United States military and the plausibility that other countries could be creating these impossibly complex objects seen flying around in the sky.

"It really gives no clue as to what these objects are other than to say, ‘We don’t know,’" Levin shared. "But what the report does say is that as long as we don’t know, this is a national security threat, because there are objects swarming our military every day."

The Pentagon report was published online and delivered to the House and Senate intelligence committees with a classified annex. Lawmakers were given a briefing last week on the investigation. One person who attended the classified briefing and spoke on condition of anonymity said lawmakers were given little information beyond what’s publicly available and that the only videos shown had already been made public.

The report cited 144 sightings of UAP, 80 of which had been detected by multiple sensors, according to the DNI’s office. Moreover, "a handful" of the documented UAP "appear to demonstrate advanced technology," the report said.

"In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics. Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion," the report said.

The release of the report to the public follows several videos of UFOs that have been authenticated by U.S. officials.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Stephanie Weaver and The Associated Press contributed.

